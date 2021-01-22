Gox. Cox signs first bill of 2021 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox has signed the first piece of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session.

The bill, HCR007, recognizes the public service of Representative Lawanna Lou Shurtliff, who passed away in 2020.

In December, Rep. Shurtliff was hospitalized after she began feeling unwell. According to her Facebook page, Shurtliff’s family says she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Her family says tests for COVID-19 came back negative. As of Monday, Dec. 28, Shurtliff remained on a ventilator and “in the ICU in stable, but critical condition.”

Utah state Representative Patrice Arent posted to Twitter on Dec. 30, saying in part, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Rep Lou Shurtliff.”

Shurtliff served in the Utah House of Representatives from 1999 to 2008. In 2018, she was reelected. She was Weber County’s lone Democrat and also served as a teacher at Ogden High School for many years.

Shurtliff was 82 when she passed away.

The Utah Democratic State Party filled the vacant seat. After a special election, Dr. Rosemary Lesser was selected to serve the remainder of Shurtliff’s term.

The bill signed by Gov. Cox was sponsored by Rep. Carol Spackman Moss and Senator Ann Millner.

It “recognizes the many years of dedicated public service of LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff to the people of the state of Utah, expresses great appreciation for her many contributions to the state, and expresses deep sympathy to her family, friends, and constituents at her passing.”

Read the full bill text below: