Governor issues executive order allowing remote signature gathering for local referenda

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert delivers his 11th and final State of the State address in the Utah House Chambers, at the Utah Sate Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order Thursday that will make it possible for Utahns gathering signatures for citizen referenda to continue gathering handwritten signatures through email or fax.

The Governor’s Office said this will allow signature gathering to continue in compliance with the social distancing standards contained in the governor’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, which aims to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: New poll finds most voters want to see changes made to the primary election

“Citizen initiatives are an important part of our democratic process here in Utah. At this time, however, door-to-door signature gathering poses an unnecessary health risk, both to signature gatherers, and to the households they visit. This order creates a path forward for the signature gathering process for referenda while preserving the requirement for handwritten signatures,” said Herbert in a statement.

This executive order creates options for Utahns for Responsible Growth, a group behind Olympia Hills Referendum. The group is working to stop a proposed development in southwest section of Salt Lake County.

Last week Gov. Herbert made similar adjustments to signature-gathering requirements for candidates seeking for get on the ballot.