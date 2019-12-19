Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Governor Herbert signs tax reform bill

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
utah_state_capitol_.png

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert has signed the controversial tax reform bill passed during this month’s special session.

He insists it’s necessary to address the evolving dynamics of the economy to meet future needs.

The governor announced he has signed the bill during his monthly news conference.

“This is an exercise in excellence by our representatives in the legislature. I applaud their effort; I’m sure they would rather take a beating than have to go through this process. But, they are doing the right thing, for the right reasons,” said Herbert, (R) Utah.

He also addressed the more controversial points of the bill, like the big cut to the income tax which is earmarked for education funding.

He says sales tax dollars spend the same as income tax dollars and points to the last four years of committing a billion dollars of new money to education.

“I know there is a trust factor involved here with the stakeholders of education, will we continue to have that kind of commitment in the future? The answer is yes. I will roll out my budget here in the next month, my recommendation to the legislature, and you will see that there will be a robust increase in education funding.”

The governor also insists the bill takes care of Utahns who are struggling financially by implementing new tax credits and earned income tax credits.

“Right now with all that money and the deductions for dependent children the benefit to the low and low-middle income is about $135,000,000,” he said.

But, not everyone is sold on that.

Former state representative Fred Cox is leading one effort to reverse the bill by referendum.

He’s particularly concerned about the increase to the food tax.

“If you take $250 million and raise additional taxes on food and you turn around and give it back out different ways, you haven’t solved the problem. You’ve just moved the money around,” said Cox.

The referendum has been filed. Now, supporters are working to get the signatures required to get it on the ballot.

Governor Herbert says once the bill becomes law, low-income Utahns can get help with all the new credits from the Department of Workforce Services.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

VIDEO NOW: Westerly dad describes kids on lockdown in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO NOW: Westerly dad describes kids on lockdown in school"

Man accused of impersonating lawyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of impersonating lawyer"

President Trump react to impeachment vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump react to impeachment vote"

Plane crashes into building at Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane crashes into building at Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport"

Military Widow Tax Repeal Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Widow Tax Repeal Reaction"

Allergy-Free Parties are Fun for Everyone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergy-Free Parties are Fun for Everyone"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss