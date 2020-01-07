Governor Herbert, lawmakers tout tax reform ahead of 2020 legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- There are just over two weeks until the start of the 2020 legislative session and Governor Herbert and other lawmakers took to the annual Utah Taxpayers Association Legislative Outlook to tout tax reform.

It was a full house at the Grand America hotel Tuesday where various other bills were discussed, but raising support for the recent tax reform plan was the main focus. 

The Utah Taxpayers Association says its goal is to clear up misconceptions about tax reform. The association started its annual conference with Governor Herbert reiterating that despite the tax plan implementing a sales tax hike on food, gas and other services– the plan would create various income tax cuts that most Utahns would benefit from. 

“For moderate to low-income families, we put together a tax credit, food credit, no state income tax on social security..we put a $2500 dependent exemption and dropped the income tax to 4.6 percent,” Senate President Stuart Adams, R- Layton, said. “[A]146 to maybe 300 million dollar tax cut.” 

Governor Herbert said those who are above $75,000 will not get anything.

“The wealthy people will pay the tax and the poorer people will have that money redistributed into their needs,” he said.

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R- Kaysville said giving away $160,000,000 is a lot hard than it should be.

“We knew we were doing the right thing to make the state better,” he said.

Herbert says providing more funding for education is a top priority this session. 

The legislative session starts on January 27. We’ll have full coverage on abc4.com/politics.

