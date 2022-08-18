SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Governor’s Monthly News Conference from the Eccles Broadcast Center in downtown Salt Lake City.
To watch the full conference filmed in-studio, check out the video above.
by: Vivian Chow
Posted:
Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Governor’s Monthly News Conference from the Eccles Broadcast Center in downtown Salt Lake City.
To watch the full conference filmed in-studio, check out the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now