SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sent letters to educational leaders across Utah, including the State Board of Education, sharing his concerns regarding cell phones in the classroom and encouraging teachers to remove them during class time.

The letters are another part of the governor’s campaign against social media, which he says is harmful to Utah’s youth.

During his monthly press conference in December, Gov. Cox said he would support a ban on cell phones in K-12 classrooms. While he anticipated criticism of the idea, Cox said there are always exceptions, such as students who may need their phones in case of medical emergencies and need to have their phones with them at all times.

Cox said though that the evidence was “overwhelming” when looking at the connection between learning loss and smartphones.

“We all know that the cell phones are a distraction and when we put phones away, we can actually focus and study,” Cox said. “Cell phone-free learning environments will help our teachers teach and our students learn. We want to give our schools every opportunity to succeed and so I hope our local school districts and charter schools will join me in this effort to keep phones in backpacks and lockers during class time.”

According to the Governor’s Office, many schools in Utah have already begun implementing cell phone policies to limit their use and access in schools, such as Delta High School in the Millard School District and Evergreen Junior High in the Granite School District. These schools have reportedly found an improvement in learning, fewer distractions, and higher student engagement.

At Delta High School, students place their cell phones in a clear pocket that hangs up in the front of the classroom. Assistant Principal Jared Christensen said it was a battle with students at the start, but the outcome has been worth it.

“Students and parents have all adapted,” said Christensen in a press release sent by the Governor’s Office. “Our teachers are happier and learning has increased.”

Students at Evergreen Junior High reportedly do not allow cell phones to be out at any time of the day, including in classrooms, halls, or during lunch hours.

“It’s just easier to ban them altogether,” said Principal Ryan Shaw. “Learning has improved, and our scores reflect that. Bullying and fighting have decreased. the students connect in a more meaningful way. We are grateful for the support we have from our community council – it’s been critical.”

The State Board of Education told ABC4 it doesn’t have an official position on whether or not cell phones should be banned in the classroom, as Board Members have not formally talked about the policy.

“As the governor indicated, district and charter schools have the power to enact whatever cell phone policy they feel is best for their community of students and families,” a spokesperson for the Board of Education said in a statement.

Gov. Cox said one of the reasons why Evergreen Junior High had seen such success was by communicating with parents on the benefits of limiting cell phone use. Cox encouraged educators across Utah to talk with parents and collaborate together in ways to develop cell phone policies that work for their schools.