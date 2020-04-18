Gov. Herbert signs bill into law establishing commission to reopen Utah’s economy

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert holds up the “Utah Leads Together Plan” while speaking during a press conference with legislative, community, and business leaders at the Utah State Capitol Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Salt Lake City. Utah is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Herbert said Friday. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Hebert signed a bill into law creating the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission.

Gov. Herbert signed SB3004, COVID-19 Health and Economic Response Act, Friday.

The Utah Legislature called a special session to address issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of Utah’s Legislature have been an important and involved part of the state of Utah’s response to COVID-19. This bill formalizes their role through the establishment of a commission, which will make recommendations on steps to incrementally reopen Utah’s economy in a way that protects public health and safety. I look forward to reviewing the commission’s recommendations, which will, in large measure, focus on implementation of the Utah Leads Together 2.0 plan, and work in concert with recommendations from the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force,” said Gov. Herbert in a statement.

RELATED: Governor Herbert announces a pulling back of COVID-19 restrictions as early as May 1

The governor has appointed the following individuals to serve on the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission. These appointments include three appointments from categories set forth in the new law, and two discretionary appointments:

  • Designee of the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Health, General Jefferson Burton
  • Representative of the for-profit hospital system, Brian Dunn, CEO of Steward Health care
  • Representative of the not-for-profit hospital system, Dr. Michael Good, CEO of the University of Utah Health System
  • Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce
  • Mark Bouchard, formerly with CBRE

