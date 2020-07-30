Gov. Herbert says it would be ‘foolish’ to postpone election

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah governor Gary Herbert said postponing the 2020 presidential election would be “foolish.” The comes hours after President Donald Trump tweeted and suggested delaying the Nov. 3 election because it would be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

When asked for his thoughts during the state’s weekly briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Herbert chuckled and said he’s not responsible for what comes out of Washington, D.C.

“I don’t think we need to postpone the election. Certainly, I can speak from a Utah perspective. We have great clerks in all our 29 counties that run the elections. We have a great elections office here in the state that oversees that responsibility. We’ve seen no evidence of anything untoward with mail-in ballots,” said Herbert. “We think, in fact, it’s been a blessing to a lot people to be able to get the ballot, review the ballot, study the issue of the candidates and make an informed decision.”

Herbert also suggested that because many Utahns vote early during a mail-in election, it helps to “tamp down” on negative campaigning.

Trump has called mail ballots “corrupt” and “substantially fraudulent,” even though the five states that now send ballots to all voters have had no signs of substantial fraud. Despite the president’s objections, numerous states have loosened restrictions on mail-in voting amid the pandemic.

Top Republicans in Congress quickly rebuffed Trump’s suggestion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the election date is set in stone and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said the election “should go forward” as planned.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.