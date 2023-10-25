SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox traveled to Mexico this week, which he says has been a great success for both Utah and Mexico alike.

During his trip, Cox met with several Mexican government officials, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy, to present a plan to strengthen Utah’s relationship with Mexico. The plan, which has been dubbed the Joint Utah-Mexico Partnership, or JUMP, was “well-received.”

“Our relationship with Mexico is the most important international alliance Utah has,” Gov. Cox said. “We have long enjoyed economic and diplomatic connections that have been mutually beneficial and this plan will only strengthen our ties.”

According to the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, trade with Mexico supports 51,000 jobs and totaled $5.6 billion in 2022. Over the years, Mexico has become Utah’s largest import market and the third-largest export market.

The JUMP plan aims to continue that partnership with 12 recommendations across four priority areas in business and trade, workforce and talent, culture and belonging, and foreign language acquisition. These recommendations include ideas such as promoting tourism, Mexican cultural celebrations, trade shows and expos, and stronger opportunities for Mexican nationals living in Utah.

The partnership plan is said to “align closely” with the goals of both ministries in Mexico as well as Utah.

“We celebrate this type of initiative,” said Mexico Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, who looks forward to the continued partnership with Utah. “It’s important that we make the most of the excellent state of Mexico-U.S. relations to deepen our economic ties and build together a true binational and regional community that increases trade, social inclusion and job creation.”

According to the Utah Governor’s office, there are nearly 340,000 Mexicans and people of Mexican descent living in Utah, which is about 10% of the state’s population. The Mexican Consulate is the oldest consulate in the Beehive State and will be celebrating its 111th anniversary in November.

Governor Cox will continue his trip in Mexico through Wednesday, with several more meetings with Mexican leaders. He will return to Utah at the end of the week.

You can view the full outline for the Joint Utah-Mexico Partnership here.