SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sat down with CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Sunday. The two discussed several hot-button topics ranging from gun violence and social media and transgender rights.

Brennan and Cox’s conversation began with gun violence. Cox said governors are asking what’s driving the nation as a society apart, questioning what is happening in communities.

As Brennan asked Cox about gun violence and the dangers to children, Cox said children getting caught in the crossfire isn’t the reason why guns are the leading cause of death, but rather the mental health issues behind such shootings.

“The reason guns are the leading cause of death is because of suicide. I think that’s a really important conversation to have,” said Cox. “And that is something else we’re working on in a bipartisan manner, something we’re working on in the state of Utah as well. What is it that is causing this significant rise in anxiety, depression, and self-harm?”

Cox said social media is a big driving factor behind mental health in children. In January, Gov. Cox announced plans to file a lawsuit against social media. The lawsuit’s goal would be to hold social media companies such as Meta and Twitter accountable for what Cox says are harmful algorithms that foster a social media addiction.

“We believe they’ve known about the dangers,” Cox told Brennan. “Some of this has been leaked out, Meta and others, very clear evidence that they knew the harms that their products were causing to kids and that they intentionally tried to hide that information.”

Brennan shifted the topic to transgender care in Utah, which Cox said requires more research. Gov. Cox said he has been looking out of the United States, where the conversation of gender is not as politically charged, to gather information. Cox said some questions that need to be asked about gender identity is why there has been such a sharp rise in people searching for hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers.

As Cox waits for more data, the Utah legislature passed a law banning transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports. Brennan asked why Cox’s call for empathy failed to persuade Utah lawmakers, who said he understood what the legislature was trying to accomplish.

“I think it’s wrong to have a transgender female, a person who was born male, taking scholarships, records, away from people,” said Cox.

As the interview came to a close, Brennan asked Cox if he felt any of the current or former Republican governors running for president had a chance to overcome former President Donald Trump. Cox said he hopes so because governors aren’t just political theater, as they actually have to get stuff done.

“I’m really hopeful that we can turn the page and try something else, someone who can win, which I think is important,” said Cox. “I think any of those governors could win, and I certainly hope we’ll give them a chance.”