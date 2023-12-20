SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he would support a ban on cell phones in the classroom for students in K-12 on Wednesday, Dec. 20, during his monthly press conference with reporters.

Cox said the evidence was “overwhelming” when looking at the connection between learning loss and smartphones.

“We talk about learning loss during COVID – and it was severe – but if you go back and look at the data, learning loss in our country and all over the world has really started happening in 2012 when smartphones became ubiquitous,” said Cox.

Cox said he would be sending a letter to every school in the state to ask principals to take more measures to prevent kids from using their smartphones during class time.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 20, there are no numbered bills that seek to ban smartphones from the classrooms, though it is something that could come up when Utah lawmakers come together for the 2024 General Session.

Cox told reporters, however, that there are always exceptions to the rule. He said he doesn’t have a problem with students who may need their phones in case of medical emergencies to have their phones with them at all times, for example.

“But, by and large, we know that things improve at least giving kids a break for that six to seven hours a day while they are in the classroom,” said Cox.