Gov. Cox signs bill implementing Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans incarcerated in WWII

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox signed S.B. 58, “Day of Remembrance Observing the Incarceration of Japanese Americans During World War II.”

The bill was sponsored by Senator Jani Iwamoto who received ample support from the House and Senate.

The document nominates Feb. 19 as the annual day of remembrance observing the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Feb. 19, 2022 will mark 80 years since President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens.

“Day of Remembrance allows us to vow to remember and recommit to safeguarding the civil rights of ALL Americans,” said Utah Senator Jani Iwamoto. “What happened to Japanese Americans is relevant today—especially today—and must never, ever, be forgotten.”