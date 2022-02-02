Gov. Cox signs first bills of 2022 legislative session

FILE: The Utah State Capitol is illuminated against the setting sun in Salt Lake City, on Nov. 15, 2020. Members of the Republican National Committee are scheduled to meet in Salt Lake City this week to discuss a series of measures solidifying former President Donald Trump’s standing ahead of the midterm elections. Salt Lake City is one of the locations under consideration to host the Republican National Convention in 2024. Yet there are few overwhelmingly Republican states where Trump is as out of sync with the political culture as Utah, which prides itself on maintaining civility. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Feb. 2, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed the first nine bills of the Utah Legislative Session. Among the most notable of these bills is HB 183, which amends certain in-person learning requirements and test-to-stay protocols at Utah schools.

“In-person learning is critical to the development of children and youth,” said Governor Cox said in a press release. “With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in person learning. Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in a safe manner. This law clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been evolving and our response needs to, too.”

The passing of HB 183 has been a source of contention amongst some parents, schools, and school officials because some feel the bill is taking the power of decisive action away from schools and putting it into the hands of the government.

The other eight bills signed by Gov. Cox pertain to amendments to base budget allocations for various public entities. Those public entity budget amendments outlined in the bills specifically pertain to the public education sector, natural resources, agriculture and environmental quality sectors, executive offices and criminal justice sector, social services sector, higher education sector, business, economic development, labor sectors, infrastructure and general government sectors, and the national guard, veterans affairs and legislature sectors.

