Gov. Cox signs bill to allow Utahns to carry concealed weapons without permits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox, (R) Utah signed a bill Friday that will allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

The bill, HB60, will allow those who are 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit.

The controversial bill sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks, (R) St. George, will go into effect in May 2021

The signing of the bill comes as no surprise, as Gov. Cox has publicly stated his support of the bill in the past.

The National Rifle Association, who supported the bill, released a statement after Cox’s signing of the bill saying, “There is no reason a law-abiding person should have to ask for permission to carry a firearm for self-defense,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director, NRA-ILA. “The passage of this bill demonstrates Utah’s commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.” 

Gov. Cox signed four other bills on Friday, including HB12, which calls for the removal of a voter’s name from the voter registry after the voter’s passing.

