SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed 73 bills into law on Monday, March 13, from the recent legislative session. While a number of them have flown under the radar, here are six you may have missed.
HB 18 — Online Dating Safety Amendments
This law requires online dating services to conduct a background check on each member before allowing them to communicate with others. If the dating service chooses to not include those with criminal convictions, members must be notified. Other warnings must be disclosed to users, including articles on protecting yourself from sexual assault and violence and protecting yourself from financial crimes.
Services are to notify members if someone they’re talking to has been previously banned for any fraudulent activities, and members will be warned not to send money to other people on the service.
Services that do not follow the law could face fines of up to $250 per Utah member of the site.
The bill takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
HB 181 — Offender Employment Amendments
This law will create a website to help those with criminal convictions rejoin the workforce. The state-run website would offer education on how to best land a job or write a resume. Employers, meanwhile, would receive data about skills the convicted person may have learned while in jail or prison.
HB 186 — State Land Purchase Restrictions
This law will prohibit “restricted foreign entities” from acquiring an interest in land, whether it’s public, private, agricultural, school zones, and waters, among others.
“Restricted foreign entities” is defined as a company that is required to report to the U.S. Sec. of Defense as a military company. It also includes affiliates, subsidiaries and holding companies related to those registered with the federal government.
If the land was acquired prior to May 3, 2023, no action will be taken.
HB 194 — Motor Vehicle Dealer Requirements
This law prohibits car dealers from adding on certain fees outside of the negotiated purchase price. It creates some extra paperwork during the sale, including a “transaction disclosure” form.
Some exceptions still exist, such as temporary permit fees, vehicle registration, dealer documentary service fees, and a few other exceptions.
HB 289 — Blockchain Provider Registration and HB 357 — Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Amendments
These laws will basically require anyone using blockchain technology for financial reasons — like cryptocurrency — to register with the state. A pair of complex laws would create rules for how these companies, whether for profit or not, can be run in Utah.
The remainder of the bills signed into law include the following:
- HB 11 — Volunteer Government Workers Amendments
- HB 12 — Department of Commerce Electronic Payment Fees
- HB 13 — Governor’s Committee on Employment of People With Disabilities
- HB 14 — Insurance Commissioner Authority Sunset Amendments
- HB 15 — Board of Credit Union Advisors Sunset Amendments
- HB 17 — Utah Professional Practices Advisory Sunset Extension
- HB 20 — Collection Agency Amendments
- HB 26 — License Plate Amendments
- HB 31 — Wildlife Resources Recodification Cross References
- HB 34 — Boards and Commissions Amendments
- HB 35 — Unfair Practices Act Amendments
- HB 41 — Utah Retirement Systems Revisions
- HB 42 — Technology Commercialization Amendments
- HB 44 — Transportation Corridor Funding Amendments
- HB 49 — Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Advisory Council Amendments
- HB 51 — Railroad Right of Way Amendments
- HB 63 — Office of Rail Safety
- HB 65 — Division of Technology Services Amendments
- HB 67 — Title 71A – Veterans and Military Affairs
- HB 69 — Elections Modifications
- HB 73 — Municipal Office Modification
- HB 74 — Utah Marriage Commission Amendments
- HB 93 — Outdoor Recreation Modifications
- HB 98 — Process Server Amendments
- HB 102 — Higher Education Residency Amendments
- HB 113 — Motor Vehicle Insurance Revisions
- HB 116 — Intergenerational Poverty Solution
- HB 127 — Reauthorization of Administrative Rules
- HB 134 — Charter School Closing Requirements
- HB 157 — County Office Consolidation Amendments
- HB 162 — Voter Accessibility Amendments
- HB 179 — Founders and Constitution Recognition
- HB 183 — Firefighter Retirement Amendments
- HB 185 — Public Education Enrollment Options Amendments
- HB 187 — Veterinary Practice Amendments
- HB 200 — Motor Vehicle Registration Revisions
- HB 206 — Airport Land Use Amendments
- HB 232 — Railroad Crossing Maintenance Amendments
- HB 235 — Accessible Parking Spaces Amendments
- HB 238 — Political Party Public Meeting Facilities Amendments
- HB 245 — Uninsured Motorists Amendments
- HB 249 — Education Related Amendments
- HB 253 — Federalism Commission Amendments
- HB 257 — Greenbelt Property Amendments
- HB 267 — State Purchasing Director Duties
- HB 278 — First Responder Mental Health Services Grant Program
- HB 280 — Local Government Construction Project Bid Notice
- HB 281 — Social Credit Score Amendments
- HB 320 — Sale of Dairy Amendments
- HB 327 — Pollinator Pilot Program
- HB 328 — Asbestos Litigation Amendments
- HB 340 — Trailer Registration Requirements
- HB 341 — Electronic Stamp Designation
- HB 353 — Sales Tax Return Requirements
- HB 355 — Utah Data Research Center Amendments
- HB 360 — Unclaimed Property Amendments
- HB 362 — Criminal Justice Data Management Task Force Sunset Amendment
- HB 364 — Housing Affordability Amendments
- HB 365 — Voter Affiliation Amendments
- HB 376 — Cosmetologist Regulation Modifications
- HB 381 — State Finance Review Commission Amendments
- HB 392 — Rural County Health Care Facilities Tax Amendments
- HB 400 — School Absenteeism Amendments
- HB 405 — School Bus Owner Requirements
- HB 409 — State Construction and Fire Codes Amendments
- HB 416 — Transient Room Tax Amendments
- SB 115 — Notice of Tax Sale Requirement