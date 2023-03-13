SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed 73 bills into law on Monday, March 13, from the recent legislative session. While a number of them have flown under the radar, here are six you may have missed.

This law requires online dating services to conduct a background check on each member before allowing them to communicate with others. If the dating service chooses to not include those with criminal convictions, members must be notified. Other warnings must be disclosed to users, including articles on protecting yourself from sexual assault and violence and protecting yourself from financial crimes.

Services are to notify members if someone they’re talking to has been previously banned for any fraudulent activities, and members will be warned not to send money to other people on the service.

Services that do not follow the law could face fines of up to $250 per Utah member of the site.

The bill takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

This law will create a website to help those with criminal convictions rejoin the workforce. The state-run website would offer education on how to best land a job or write a resume. Employers, meanwhile, would receive data about skills the convicted person may have learned while in jail or prison.

This law will prohibit “restricted foreign entities” from acquiring an interest in land, whether it’s public, private, agricultural, school zones, and waters, among others.

“Restricted foreign entities” is defined as a company that is required to report to the U.S. Sec. of Defense as a military company. It also includes affiliates, subsidiaries and holding companies related to those registered with the federal government.

If the land was acquired prior to May 3, 2023, no action will be taken.

This law prohibits car dealers from adding on certain fees outside of the negotiated purchase price. It creates some extra paperwork during the sale, including a “transaction disclosure” form.

Some exceptions still exist, such as temporary permit fees, vehicle registration, dealer documentary service fees, and a few other exceptions.

These laws will basically require anyone using blockchain technology for financial reasons — like cryptocurrency — to register with the state. A pair of complex laws would create rules for how these companies, whether for profit or not, can be run in Utah.

