SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled his proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year on Tuesday, Dec. 5, which he said invests in making Utah an “exceptional place to live.”

The budget tackles many areas of concern for Utah, including housing, education, water and homelessness. Cox said part of what makes Utah great is its ability to plan, build, and work together to create a place where future generations will thrive.

“As Utahns, we embrace the challenges in front of us and we will work together to meet them head-on,” said Cox. “Utah’s sun is rising and our future is bright. I have never been more hopeful for our state and I have never been more proud to call this place home.”

Utah’s Housing

Cox’s budget aims to meet a demand of 35,000 new starter homes by 2028. To make this demand, Cox proposed a $150 million recommendation to rethink the way housing is delivered for the next generation. To ensure this happens, Cox’s proposed budget introduces a new position in his office – The Housing Innovation Advisor.

The Housing Innovation Advisor would work with local governments, builders, and state agencies to develop strategies to address Utah’s housing supply and affordability.

“Utah continues to grow, and proactive investments and long-term planning have helped Utah respond to the challenges and harness the opportunities growth brings. This budget recognizes the need to provide more opportunities and pathways to homeownership for Utahns,” said Cox. “We refuse to accept a future where our young people can’t afford to buy a home.”

In addition to the new position, Cox’s proposed budget includes an additional $50 million to be invested into first-time homebuyer assistance, building on a bill that was passed in 2023.

Alleviating Homelessness

As stated at a press conference on Monday, Cox’s proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year makes investments in keeping people housed once they find a home.

A good portion of that investment, however, goes toward helping those who are finding themselves without a shelter for the night. Cox’s proposed budget sets aside one-time investments into building new low-barrier emergency shelters while stabilizing the current system of emergency shelters. It also addresses Utah’s statewide winter response plan and supports cities that host emergency shelter sites.

“After months of analyzing our collective response to homeless services, we’re doing many things well, but we’ve also found gaps in the system,” Cox said on Monday. “I’m grateful for the collaboration between state and local officials as well as civic leaders to join together and find solutions that will improve the lives of our unsheltered individuals and families.”

Aside from addressing emergency shelters, Cox’s proposed budget continues to fund behavioral health services.

Investing in Utah’s educators

Overall, Gov. Cox’s proposed budget fronts $854.6 million in investments for public education and teachers across the state. Cox’s office said the the new appropriations will better support rural students – which reportedly make up 19% of Utah’s student body – strengthen the teaching profession, keep schools safe and lay the foundation for future investments.

In the budget outline, Gov. Cox said he believes it is time to update the state’s funding model to better support rural schools. To that end, about $34 million would be invested in to supporting rural schools.

Meanwhile, Cox proposes a $111 million investment in Utah’s teachers, including funding a pilot project to pay student teachers and supports a “cost-neutral policy change” authorizing the re-employment of high-quality retired teachers who wish to continue teaching.

Another $250,000 will fund the Department of Public Safety to hire specialists to help implement new safety standards across public schools in Utah.

Protecting Utah’s water

Gov. Cox’s administration said it is committed to managing natural resources and public lands, even as Utah’s population continues to grow. To meet that goal, Cox recommended $81.6 million to improve how Utah manages water and watersheds.

This budget includes investments into the Great Salt Lake for preservation efforts. Among those preservation efforts is a one-time investment into a fund to help Utahns make more informed decisions about water use and water-wise practices.

The funding would improve several water-related infrastructures in Utah. The governor recommended improving measurements of the water systems, upgrading aqueducts to be resilient against earthquakes and upgrading the safety of Utah’s dams and drinking water.

Cox’s budget additionally proposes hiring a water resources planning specialist to help keep healthy watersheds and ensure Utah is getting the most out of its resources.

Among other investments…

Gov. Cox’s proposed budget tackles far more than just housing, homelessness, education and water. Also included in the recommended budget are investments to better Utah’s air quality and dedicated investments to better the lives of rural Utahns.

The proposed budget also puts aside funds for the state government, which Cox said would be used to provide responsive, efficient and effective services for Utahns.

The full document for Gov. Cox’s proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year can be found below.