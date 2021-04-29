Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of six ‘government efficiency bills’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox held a ceremonial signing for six bills on Thursday.
All six are considered ‘government efficiency bills.’ Efficiency is one of the priorities for the Cox-Henderson administration as outlined in the One Utah Roadmap, its plan for the first 500 days.
Signed bills include:
H.B. 313 Heritage and Arts Amendments
- Changes the name of the Department of Heritage and Arts to the Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
H.B. 346 Natural Resources Entities Amendments
- Moves the Office of Energy Development to within the Department of Natural Resources
- Divides the Division of Parks and Recreation into two divisions and transfers certain grants administered by the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation to the new division
H.B. 365 State Agency Realignment
- Creates the Department of Health and Human Services to combine the functions of the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services
- Amends the certain responsibilities of the Department of Workforce Services
H.B. 368 State Planning Agencies Amendments
- Modifies provisions relating to the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, the Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office, the state planning coordinator, and the Resource Development Coordinating Committee
- Changes the name of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
- Moves the Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office to be within the Department of Natural Resources
S.B. 181 Department of Government Operations
- Combines the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Technology Services, and the Department of Human Resource Management into one, new department, the Department of Government Operations
H.B. 272 Special License Plate Amendments
- Renames the Organ Donation Contribution Fund as the Allyson Gamble Organ Donation Contribution Fund
- Amends provisions related to the Allyson Gamble Organ Donation Contribution Fund to direct contributions from the Donate Life support special group license plate to be deposited into the fund
- Directs the Department of Health to distribute proceeds from the Donate Life support special group license plate to a nonprofit organization that specializes in the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues
- Creates the Donate Life support special group license plate.