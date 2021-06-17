Gov. Cox declares June 19 as Juneteenth in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox has declared June 19 as Juneteenth in Utah.
Releasing his declaration as President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, Gov. Cox states, “we recognize there is still progress to be made in ensuring racial equity for all.”
Utah officially recognized Juneteenth as a holiday back in 2016, after House Bill 338 was signed into law by then-Governor Gary Herbert.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
Within his declaration, Gov. Cox mentions the state announced the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, a declaration of five principles and actions to create equal opportunity.
Saturday, June 19, Salt Lake City will hold multiple celebrations to mark Juneteenth.
Gov. Cox recently became the first Utah governor to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month.