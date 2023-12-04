SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox is recommending $128 million to help stabilize the homelessness emergency shelter system throughout the state.

With one day to go before Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson release their full budget recommendations for the 2025 fiscal year, Cox announced an agreement with local governments set to reduce homelessness. Using an approach, he says, addresses the short-term needs while using long-term strategies.

“After months of analyzing our collective response to homeless services, we’re doing many things well, but we’ve also found gaps in the system. Our budget priorities will address these gaps,” said Gov. Cox. “I’m grateful for the collaboration between state and local officials as well as civic leaders to join together and find solutions that will improve the lives of our unsheltered individuals and families.”

This budget is set to focus on three main areas; stabilizing emergency shelters, expanding behavioral health care, and prioritizing prevention.

Cox says currently, there aren’t enough beds in the emergency shelter system and shelters in Salt Lake City are nearing capacity every night. This $128 million would stabilize the current system and provide for additional shelter options to be added.

These systems would also invest in homelessness prevention and connect individuals with mental health and substance use disorders to treatments and wrap-around services.

A $10 million, one-time investment and an additional $641,000 to run the system is also recommended for a HOME Court system, which Cox describes as an alternative to the current criminal justice system that diverts people to treatment services.

To address gaps in Utah’s behavioral health workforce, Cox is also recommending $8 million to provide opportunities for paid internships, loan forgiveness and incentives for training in the behavioral health field.

In addition to that, a rural receiving center and two additional mobile crisis teams are recommended along with increases to behavioral health licensing opportunities, and staff for the Atherton Community Treatment Center.

Gov. Cox’s full budget recommendations for the 2025 fiscal year will be released at a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.