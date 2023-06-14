SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Wednesday, the governor’s office announced Gov. Spencer J. Cox has nominated Charles Stormont to the Third District Court bench. The nomination requires confirmation by the Utah Senate and if approved, Stormont will fill the vacancy left by Judge Amy Oliver after her appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals in January of this year.

Stormont says he is humbled by the appointment and the opportunity to continue serving the people of Utah. “If confirmed by the Utah Senate, I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, respect, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”

Stormont is currently the Utah Department of Transportation’s Director of Right of Way and Property Management, where he oversees real estate functions. Prior to joining UDOT in 2018, Stormont was senior counsel with Utah Transit Authority, of counsel at Fabian VanCott, a member of Stormont Billings PLLC, and an assistant attorney general at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Stormont serves on the Utah State Bar Third District Pro Bono Commission, the Utah Judicial Council’s Standing Committee on Resources for Self-Represented Parties, the Utah State Bar Access to Justice Commission and other legal activities. He serves in the community as a board member of The Road Home, a board member of the I.J. & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center, and is a candidate for Utah Attorney General.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Charles has a strong commitment to public service and a broad range of experience that will enhance his service on the court,” Gov. Cox said. “We appreciate his willingness to serve in this new capacity.”