SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new position has been created in the governor’s office – one that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox hopes can address Utah’s housing concerns. The Housing Strategy and Innovation Advisor position will be dedicated to planning the future of Utah’s housing.

Cox’s office said the advisor will work with local governments, the building community and more to develop a housing plan and increase the amount of housing and housing innovation in Utah. Overall, the advisor will help the Cox-Henderson administration’s ambitious goal of building 35,000 new starter homes in the next five years.

Shortly after the announcement of the new position, Cox appointed former state Rep. Steve Waldrip to serve as the senior advisor. Cox said Waldrip has extensive experience in real estate development as well as law and government operations. For the past 11 years, Waldrip has worked as a partner and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Homes Fund, which provides homeownership opportunities.

“Today’s shortage of housing puts homeownership out of reach for too many Utahns and presents an existential threat to Utah’s future,” said Cox. “Steve [Waldrip] has a passion for housing and deep experience in housing attainability, housing development and the legislative process. He’s respected across the board and I’m so grateful he’s willing to join our administration to work on these important issues.”

Between 2019 and 2022, Waldrip served in the Utah House of Representatives representing District 8 and served as the chair of the Utah Commission on Housing Affordability. According to Cox’s office, Waldrip continues to serve on that commission.

“Housing gives individuals stability and builds community,” said Waldrip. “I applaud Gov. Cox’s vision to increase housing and expand innovation and I’m honored to join with him in doing everything I can to help make homeownership a real possibility for our children and grandchildren.”

In addition to the new role, Cox’s and Henderson’s proposed budget included an additional $50 million investment into Utah’s newest first-time homebuyers program, which was created earlier this year. Another $75 million will be used to expand the State Infrastructure Bank specifically for housing projects and another $25 million will be used to bolster starter home innovation and construction projects.

Cox said the price of housing is the “greatest single threat” to Utah’s future prosperity and the American Dream saying kids living in Utah won’t be able to call Utah home if there isn’t a focus on building starter homes.

“Under the leadership of our new Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation, Steve Waldrip, Utah can show the rest of the nation how to solve the housing crisis and help Utah families keep the American Dream alive,” said Cox.