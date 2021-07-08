Gov. Cox appointed to Biden’s Council of Governors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – President Joe Biden has appointed Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, to his Council of Governors.

Gov. Cox is one of nine governors appointed to the President’s bipartisan group.

They will serve on the council with Tennesse Gov. Bill Lee, whose term expires in 2022.

According to a press release from The White House, the council’s main goal is to “strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards.”

“We’re grateful for this appointment that gives Utah a seat at the table, particularly with respect to disaster preparedness and response as well as best use of the National Guard,” Gov. Cox said in a statement regarding his appointment. “I look forward to engaging with my fellow governors and President Biden as we serve our state and the nation,” he added.

Other governors serving on the council include:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The group is also made up of other leaders from the Federal government, including the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, and the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, among others.

Gov. Cox most recently met with President Biden on June 30 as part of a social media discussion on wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response efforts with a handful of other western state governors