DELTA, Utah (ABC4) — The GOP 2nd Congressional District special convention nominated a candidate today, June 24, to send to the Special Primary Election, according to the Utah Republican Party.

After approximately five hours of debates and votes, Republican delegates nominated Celeste Maloy as a candidate to replace Rep. Chris Stewart. Maloy will be sent to the 2nd Congressional District Special Primary Election in September.

Eleven candidates participated in the debates at Delta High School, with at least one candidate eliminated at the end of each of the five rounds. Over 700 District 2 members voted each round through secure QR codes.

Greg Hughes received the highest amount of votes in rounds one through four, with Maloy closely behind. In the final round, Maloy came out on top.

Maloy received 52.1% of the final votes, or 380 total, and Hughes received 47.9%, or 349 total.

The Utah Republican Party posted on social media that the room remained packed throughout the rounds. In the first round, 740 people voted and in the final round 729 people voted.

The candidates who spoke today were Becky Edwards, Henry Christian Eyring, Jordan Hess, Scott Allen Hatfield, Bill Hoster, Bruce Hough, Greg Hughes, Scott Reber, Celeste Maloy, Kathleen Anderson, and R. Quin Denning.

While Maloy won the nomination, some candidates will still have the chance to petition their way onto the ballot for the primary election by submitting at least 7,000 voter signatures by July 5.

Rep. Chris Stewart formally declared his resignation citing his wife’s health concerns saying he expects to leave office on September 15.