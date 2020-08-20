GOP response to night two of the Democratic National Convention

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — After two nights of the Democratic National Convention, Republicans say Americans should be more concerned about what they don’t see instead of what they do see.

Republicans say even after two nights of the DNC, something is still missing.

“That is really Joe Biden making the case for himself. At a certain point, surrogates can only do so much,” said Genevieve Wood, a spokesperson for the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation

Wood says Democrats have glossed over issues that many Americans care about.

“They’re not talking about the riots that are still going on, they’re not talking about Portland right now and I think that’s interesting,” she said.

Wood said the virtual convention is also short on vision.

“You’re not really seeing who is the Democratic party of today in terms of policy and where they really want to go,” she said.

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway says the Democrat’s star so far has been President Trump.

“Boy has he been front and center at Joe Biden’s convention,” she said. “It’s like they don’t want to talk about Joe Biden.”

Biden appeared several times during the convention’s first two nights, but mostly in a supporting role for other speakers, including his wife.

“I think they’ve had a very low energy convention,” said Kimberly Guilfoyle, a member of the Trump campaign.

The convention has also relied heavily on high-profile Republicans who jumped ship to support Biden.

“I don’t think it moves the needle for them at all,” Guilfoyle said.

Trump will deliver his own acceptance speech to the Republican convention next week.

He says he will speak from the White House’s south lawn where a stage is already under construction.