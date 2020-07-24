GOP fundraiser surprises with Donald Trump Jr. visit to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A surprise visit by Donald Trump Jr. Trying to galvanize support in Utah. A GOP fundraiser was held and a special guest came in to rally their side of the election.

The event was to try and help Burgess Owens in his campaign against Representative Ben McAdams. Owens met with volunteers from his campaign, and those who have contributed to it.

Burgess Owens is a former NFL safety who makes his home in Utah, he played for the New York Jets, and the Oakland Raiders. He was part of the Raiders Super Bowl winning team in 1980.

He’s also making note of the Pioneer Day Holiday for his dad President Donald Trump. According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, the Trump campaign wanted to “commemorate Pioneer Day and highlight President Trump’s commitment to preserve the American freedoms valued by the Latter-day Saints community.” 

Republicans think the 4th District’s Ben McAdams could be extremely vulnerable this election cycle since he beat Mia Love by only 700 votes two years ago. Donald Trump Jr. has supported Owens before by social media.

Even with all the campaign stumping, Trump did find time to take part in Utah’s great outdoors. by going fishing.

