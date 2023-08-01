SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The GOP candidates for Utah’s 2nd congressional district will be taking on an “ambitious” debate schedule, holding 10 debates in 10 counties over 12 days.

In July, Utah Republican Party nominee Celeste Maloy challenged her GOP primary election opponents, Bruce Hough and Becky Edwards, to 13 debates – one for every county in District 2. The three candidates agreed to hold 10 debates in 12 days, leading into the primary election on Sept. 5.

“I appreciate my opponents’ willingness to accept my challenge to debate vigorously throughout the district,” said Celeste Maloy. “Republican primary voters, including those who live off the Wasatch Front, deserve opportunities to compare and contrast conservative values of those seeking to fill this critical GOP vacancy.”

According to Maloy’s campaign, the debate schedule is “unprecedented in modern Utah political history.” The full debate schedule can be found below:

Friday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Farmington City Building (160 South Main Street, Farmington)

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Washington County School District Offices (121 West Tabernacle, St. George)

Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. Kanab Center (20 North 100 East, Kanab)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Panguitch High School (390 East 100 South, Panguitch)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Church Auditorium at Southern Utah University Student Center

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Beaver Opera House (81 East Center Street, Beaver)

Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Delta High School (50 West 300 North Road, Delta)

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. Sevier Valley Center (800 West 200 South, Richfield)

Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Grantsville Fire Station (26 North Center St, Grantsville)



The 10th and final debate will be held in Salt Lake County and will be televised across Utah. The time and date were not disclosed. Moderators for the debates will field questions from audience members in attendance.

Maloy, Edwards, and Hough are all campaigning to be the Republican nominee for Utah’s 2nd congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat became vacant after Representative Chris Stewart announced he would be resigning due to his wife’s health.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of Stewart’s term. The special election will be held on Nov. 21, alongside Utah’s municipal elections

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to challenge Kathleen Riebe (D), Cassie Easley (Constitution), Brad Green (Libertarian), January Walker (United Utah), Joseph Buchman (I) and Perry Myers (I) for the vacant seat.