Georgia Rep. Greene says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to a GOP women’s group in Rome, Ga. Greene, criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, has won the GOP nomination for northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. (John Bailey/Rome News-Tribune via AP, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Wednesday on Twitter that she plans to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden for abuse of power.

The Georgia Republican’s announcement came shortly after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

The vote — 232-197 with the help of 10 Republicans — marked the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has been impeached twice. The impeachment articles against Trump will now go to the Senate to begin a trial to determine whether to convict him and potentially bar him from running for office again.

Saying she’s “tired of Republicans who lay down and allow this country to be ravaged,” Greene, a presidential ally aligned with a pro-Trump conspiracy group, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to file the articles of impeachment on the first full day of Biden’s presidency.

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable,” she said. “We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.”

As vice president, Biden oversaw foreign policy in Ukraine and his son Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings, the fledgling democracy’s largest gas company. An investigation last year by Senate Republicans found no wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Now though, federal authorities are actively investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, including whether he and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to a CNN report.

However, President-elect Biden is not implicated.