From law enforcement to businesses, preps are being made for civil unrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In preparation for civil unrest leading up to Inauguration Day, security changes are being made at and around the state Capitol building. This includes businesses.

Friday night, a security fence was being installed around the City County Building as guards walked around the perimeter.

It’s while Utah Highway Patrol prepares for large demonstrations for President Donald Trump supporters this weekend at the Capitol.

The entire state is under emergency as anticipation builds for what may unfold.

“We will utilize the things outlined in the order to declare an unlawful assembly, if necessary, or push back crowds off the capitol campus, and we have the tools at our disposal to do that,” said Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol.

Near the Capitol, some businesses have boarded up their front windows.

“Somebody threw a rock through the window and shattered it,” said Ken Sanders, Owner of Ken Sanders Rare Books.

Sanders said his window that was shattered had signs supporting the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter.

He isn’t sure who is behind it, but says it happened on January 6th.

“All I can say is it happened the same night as the civil unrest in the rest of the country,” says Sanders.

The saying on the window is from one of Sander’s favorite comic book series.

“I go, you go, everybody Pogo.” It’s by cartoonist Walt Kelly.

“I have met the enemy and he is us,” exclaims Sanders. Saying further it, “says a lot about what we’re going through right now.”

Even the United States Postal Service is making security changes as it anticipates any potential civil unrest.

On Saturday, it’s closing the lobby of its downtown location at noon.

Blue collection boxes are temporarily being removed at multiple locations including two on 4 South Main, along 8 West and 50 West.