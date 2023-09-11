Justice Scales and books and wooden gavel on table.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Nominations have been announced for the Fourth District Juvenile Court vacancy, according to a press release from Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s office.

Nominees include:

Jared Anderson, attorney/owner, Anderson Law

Erik Jacobson, attorney, Moody Brown Law

J. Edward Jones, attorney, Law Office of J. Edward Jones PLLC

Ryan Peters, county attorney, Juab County

Alan Sevison, director, Southern Section, Utah Office of the Attorney General.

The nominees for the vacancy were reportedly selected by the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission.

According to the press release, written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330, although this deadline is coming up. The deadline for written comments is 12 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023, according to the press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments, according to the press release.

Additionally, after the public comments period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment, according to the press release. Gov Cox’s appointee is reportedly subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

The Fourth District Juvenile Court position was reportedly created by the Legislature during the 2023 Legislative session.

According to Utah State Courts, the Fourth District Juvenile Court aims to effectively supervise youth under court jurisdiction, provide quality services for the positive development of children and families, and maintain accurate records.