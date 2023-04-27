OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will meet with business leaders in downtown Salt Lake City to speak about local and national public policy issues on Friday, April 28.

According to the press release, Pence was invited by the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy at Utah Valley University.

He is expected to share his experiences of serving as the vice president, congressman and governor with Utahns at a luncheon from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Zions Bank located at 2 South Main Street.

“The mission of [the Gary R. Herbert Institute] is to develop future policy leaders and gather the community for civil dialogue,” stated UVU officials. “Hosting public policy leaders such as Vice President Pence exposes students and the community to a diverse spectrum of thought.”

Gary R. Herbert, who served as governor of Utah from 2009 to 2021, and Scott Keller, a business leader based in Utah, will be joining Pence as speakers of the event.