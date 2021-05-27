Former Utah lawmaker launches campaign to challenge Sen. Lee in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has his first Republican challenger for the upcoming election.

Former state Representative Becky Edwards launched her campaign challenging Lee in 2022 on Thursday, saying “things need to change.”

In a statement, Edwards says, “I became a public servant to make a positive impact on the lives of our families and the prosperity of our state. I did that by building a reputation as someone willing to listen and work with anyone to solve problems. Like most Utahns, I’ve watched as politics have become divisive and dysfunctional. Things need to change. It’s time we have a leader in Washington who will stop bickering, and just put the people of Utah first.”

She goes on to say that “Utah families are struggling” and that “our leaders in Washington must start working together to ensure our economy recovers from this crisis.”

Former state Representative Becky Edwards launches campaign to challenge #Utah @SenMikeLee in 2022. She’s the first Republican challenger to officially get in the race. #utpol @utahbecky @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/FuwuAfvGqT — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) May 27, 2021

If elected, Edwards would be the first woman from Utah elected to serve as a U.S. senator.

Edwards, a life-long Utahn, graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in home economics. She went on to earn her Master of Social Work and Master of Science in Family and Marriage Therapy.

She also just returned from serving in American Samoa for 20 months with her husband as humanitarian missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 2018, after serving 10 years in the Utah State Legislature, Edwards left state lawmaking. Edwards spoke with ABC4’s Glen Mills to discuss her decision to leave, saying in part that “10 years was a good amount to serve.”

Utah’s Senator Lee has served in his role since 2011. Before being elected, Lee served as a counsel to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman.