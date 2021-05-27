Former Utah lawmaker launches campaign to challenge Sen. Lee in 2022

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State_Representative_Becky_Edwards_on_he_0_20180427143446

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has his first Republican challenger for the upcoming election.

Former state Representative Becky Edwards launched her campaign challenging Lee in 2022 on Thursday, saying “things need to change.”

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

In a statement, Edwards says, “I became a public servant to make a positive impact on the lives of our families and the prosperity of our state. I did that by building a reputation as someone willing to listen and work with anyone to solve problems. Like most Utahns, I’ve watched as politics have become divisive and dysfunctional. Things need to change. It’s time we have a leader in Washington who will stop bickering, and just put the people of Utah first.”

She goes on to say that “Utah families are struggling” and that “our leaders in Washington must start working together to ensure our economy recovers from this crisis.”

If elected, Edwards would be the first woman from Utah elected to serve as a U.S. senator.

Edwards, a life-long Utahn, graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in home economics. She went on to earn her Master of Social Work and Master of Science in Family and Marriage Therapy.

She also just returned from serving in American Samoa for 20 months with her husband as humanitarian missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 2018, after serving 10 years in the Utah State Legislature, Edwards left state lawmaking. Edwards spoke with ABC4’s Glen Mills to discuss her decision to leave, saying in part that “10 years was a good amount to serve.”

Utah’s Senator Lee has served in his role since 2011. Before being elected, Lee served as a counsel to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is an award-winning, veteran journalist who delivers the news of the day every weeknight on ABC4 News at 5, 6, and 10. He also serves as Chief Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday morning at 8. He has won multiple awards for his reporting on political, military, and other issues. Before returning home to Utah, he spent more than 11 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Glen is a proud graduate of Jordan High School and the University of Utah where he majored in Mass Communication and minored in Business. He knew early on in life he wanted to be a journalist. Ask any of his friends and they will tell you as a kid he talked about one-day anchoring and reporting the news in Salt Lake City. Read More...

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah