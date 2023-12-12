SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The former Chairman of the Utah Republican Party Derek Brown announced he is officially seeking election to be Utah’s next Attorney General.

Brown’s announcement was made through a video posted on YouTube and on his official campaign website early Tuesday morning. The official launch of his campaign comes less than a week after incumbent Attorney General Sean Reyes said he would not be seeking re-election.

In November, Brown said he was exploring the possibility of running, saying he already had the endorsement from former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Herbert said Brown is “well known for his commitment to conservative principles and his ability to inspire and unite.”

“Our country is in a difficult place. Many of us believe that we are more divided than ever but Utah is different,” said Brown in his announcement video. “Utah is a place where people come together and communities prosper but there is no guarantee that things will stay that way. That’s why I’m running to be Utah’s Attorney General.”

Brown said he has spent his life fighting for conservative principles. He served on the House Rules, Judiciary and Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committees during his time in the Utah House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014. He later worked as Deputy Chief of Staff for Sen. Mike Lee in Washington D.C.

Brown said he would use his experience in local and national politics to defend the rule of law, protect individual rights and stand against federal government overreach.