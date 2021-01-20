Former Utah Congressman attends inauguration in D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Wednesday, as former Democratic Representative Ben McAdams prepares to leave Washington he took to the nation’s Capitol to welcome in a new administration.

McAdams is one of 1,000 people to attend Biden’s inauguration.

“You can see behind me the fencing that they put up around the Capitol to make sure that it is safe and there are no incidences like we saw a couple weeks ago. For me and my wife we’re feeling pretty good about the safety precautions,” McAdams said.

McAdams said bridges and tunnels into D.C. are blocked off and safety and security are a top priority.

“It’a both comforting to know that that we will be safe and that we have the men and women in uniform here and I have to say sad that this is required this is this is intended to be a day of celebration where we celebrate democracy,” McAdams said.

President Trump will not be celebrating democracy at the inauguration.

Which the Hinckely Institute of Politics says is sending a clear message to Americans.

“It is significant especially for the disunity that we see in us country right now it’s emblematic of what we are seeing in America right now,” Morgan Lyon-Cotti said.

A poll from the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute found 40% of Utah’s say President Trump is a great deal to blame for the deadly riots at the nation’s Capitol while 31 % say he is not to blame.

“How we move forward from here how we find that unity and again I think a lot of people are going to be looking 2 years to see how they react,” Lyon-Cotti said.

As security is ramped up at all 50 state capitols McAdams urges everyone to be peaceful and calls for unity.