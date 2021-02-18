Former Senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole diagnosed with lung cancer

(ABC4) – A former Republican presidential candidate and the longest-serving GOP Senate leader, Bob Dole, has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
Former Senator Bob Dole, who previous served Kansas, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning, saying:
“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”
The now-retired senator served 45 years in public office, including in the Kansas state legislature and both houses of the U.S. Congress, according to NewsNation. Dole led the Republican party’s national committee and floor leadership in the U.S. Senate.
In 1996, Dole lost the presidential election to Bill Clinton.
In 2018, former President Donald Trump awarded Dole the Congressional Gold Medal.
A fellow Conservative, Rush Limbaugh, died on Wednesday after being diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer in 2020. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Trump during his most recent State of the Union address.