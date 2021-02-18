Former Senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole diagnosed with lung cancer

Former US Senator Bob Dole speaks as he introduces US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – A former Republican presidential candidate and the longest-serving GOP Senate leader, Bob Dole, has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Former Senator Bob Dole, who previous served Kansas, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning, saying:

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

The now-retired senator served 45 years in public office, including in the Kansas state legislature and both houses of the U.S. Congress, according to NewsNation. Dole led the Republican party’s national committee and floor leadership in the U.S. Senate.

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to supporters during his concession speech to supporters at a Washington hotel, with Sen. John Cain, R-Ariz., left, and wife Elizabeth, right. President Bill Clinton won re-election in a coast-to-coast landslide. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

FILE – In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, right, and his wife Elizabeth Dole acknowledge well-wishers during a Memorial Day ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, endorsed western Kansas’ congressman Rep. Roger Marshall in the state’s GOP Senate primary. Marshall’s campaign announced Dole’s backing and Dole tweeted that Marshall is “a true friend to KS.” Marshall has served in Congress since 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File)

Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), left, speaks during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 9, 1987, about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork. Also attending the meeting are Senators Gordon Humphrey (R-N.H.), second from left; Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.); and Robert Dole (R-Kansas), right. Bork’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Sept. 15. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

U.S. Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kansas) and GOP chairman is pictured during a news conference, May 1972. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks with Congressional Gold Medal recipient Bob Dole on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In 1996, Dole lost the presidential election to Bill Clinton.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump awarded Dole the Congressional Gold Medal.

A fellow Conservative, Rush Limbaugh, died on Wednesday after being diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer in 2020. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Trump during his most recent State of the Union address.