SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making his way to Utah to be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Organizing Convention at Utah Valley University on Saturday, April 22.

The Utah GOP said it will be holding leadership elections, conducting party business, as well as hearing from Gov. DeSantis and Utah State elected officials.

DeSantis has made headlines in recent months. DeSantis is rumored to be seeking the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election against President Joe Biden. The Florida governor has also been the target of former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his bid for the 2024 nomination.

It is currently unknown what DeSantis will be speaking about during his keynote speech in Utah. During the Utah GOP State Convention in 2022, the party elected leaders for the 2022 midterm race and heard speeches from U.S. Senate and Congressional nominees such as Sen. Mike Lee, and Representatives Chris Stewart, Burgess Ownes, Blake Moore, and John Curtis.

DeSantis was elected as the 46th Governor of Florida, assuming office in 2019 to replace Rick Scott who was moving into a new position as a U.S. Senator.