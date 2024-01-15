SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Utah this week visiting a Salt Lake City school as well as fundraising events for President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign in Park City, according to a White House press release.

The First Lady is expected to land at the Salt Lake International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16. During her visit, she will be visiting an undisclosed Salt Lake City school to celebrate educators and highlight the importance of educator wellness overall. Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox as well as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will join Dr. Biden during her school visit.

According to her White House bio, Dr. Biden was a classroom teacher for over 30 years. She has long been an advocate for increased educational opportunities for students, teacher recruitment and retention. As First Lady, Dr. Biden continues her work to promote quality education for everyone.

Later that evening, Dr. Biden will then go to two political fundraisers in Park City to help raise campaign funds for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. After the events, Biden will leave the state and make way for California to continue her trip.

Dr. Biden last visited Utah in May 2021 during a three-state tour through the West. During her visit, the First Lady spoke at Glendale Middle School, thanking teachers and educators for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her visit also included a trip to a vaccination clinic where she met with first responders and medical personnel.