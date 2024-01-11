SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns who love to light fireworks might soon have an extra day to set them off with a new bill that is being considered during the 2024 legislative session.

H.B. 155, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), would add an extra day in September to allow Utahns to set off fireworks. Should the amendments pass through the legislature and be signed into law by the governor, Utahns will be permitted to light fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sept. 17, in celebration of Constitution Day.

Under the current state law, Utahns are allowed to set off fireworks on certain days surrounding Independence Day and Pioneer Day in July as well as to ring in both New Year’s Day in January and the Chinese New Year around February and March.

Constitution Day celebrates the day of the signing of the United States Constitution by the Founding Fathers in 1787. The day typically goes by largely uncelebrated but Shipp told ABC4 he believes it’s one of the most important days in the establishment of the United States.

“I had some citizens reach out to me with interest in being able to do fireworks on Constitution Day,” said Shipp in a statement to ABC4 via email. “That day is a very important day in the history of the USA and felt it was a day that they would like to celebrate with fireworks.”

The bill doesn’t include new dates for the sale of fireworks in its current draft, meaning if you’re interested in setting any off for Constitution Day, you’ll have to stock up in July.

While September is typically a dry month in Utah, prone to wildfires, Shipp said he isn’t too worried about any potential increase in human-caused wildfires.

“Political subdivisions have in place regulations as to where fireworks can be used to mitigate the wildfire possibility,” Shipp told ABC4.

There likely won’t be any large-scale fireworks shows in honor of Constitution Day but should this bill pass, Utahns will be able to celebrate on their own with small-scale fireworks.