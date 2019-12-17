Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now

Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort hospitalized during prison term

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 27, 2019 file photo, Paul Manafort arrives in a New York court. President Trump’s former campaign manager is to be arraigned on state mortgage fraud charges. Manafort’s lawyers filed court papers late Wednesday, Sept. 5, that seek to have his New York mortgage fraud case dismissed, arguing the charges filed in the wake of his federal convictions amount to double jeopardy. The state case involves the same alleged conduct as federal cases that landed him behind bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been hospitalized while serving his federal prison sentence, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Manafort, who is serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was moved to the hospital last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania for a heart-related condition, the people said.

The people were not permitted to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Manafort was among the first people to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which examined possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

Manafort, who was prosecuted in two federal courts, was convicted by a jury in federal court in Virginia last year and later pleaded guilty in Washington. He is serving more than seven years in prison and was immediately hit after his March sentencing with state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon.

New York prosecutors accused him of giving false information on a mortgage loan application.

A hearing in New York on Manafort’s state case is expected to go on Wednesday as scheduled, without him in the courtroom. A judge is expected to rule on a defense motion seeking to have the case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said it could not provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition, citing safety and privacy concerns.

Manafort’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The hospitalization was first reported by ABC News.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss