SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – U.S. Senate nominee Evan McMullin received an “out of this world” endorsement through Twitter on Monday.

Hollywood superstar Mark Hamill, who has been very outspoken on Twitter about politics across the nation, backed Utah’s independent candidate McMullin in a tweet sent at 9:02 p.m. on Oct. 10.

“I like Evan McMullin SO much, it makes me wish I lived in Utah so I could vote for him!” Hamill said in the tweet. The Star Wars star also noted that Brigsby Bear, a 2017 comedy-drama starring Hamill, was filmed in Utah.

The endorsement was posted in response to a tweet from McMullin, announcing he had filed a lawsuit against Club for Growth following an ad campaign against McMullin.

McMullin has embraced the endorsement saying in a tweet on Tuesday, “The Force is strong with #TeamEvan!” McMullin followed up with a video on Wednesday depicting Luke Skywalker (played by Hamill in 1977) blowing up the Death Star.

Text saying “TEAM EVAN” is shown on the video while Skywalker is on screen while text saying “POLITICS OF DIVISION AND EXTREMISM” is shown while the Death Star explodes.

McMullin captioned the video saying, “Whether you’re a farmer, princess, scoundrel, or Wookiee, you’re welcome in this coalition. The broken politics of extremism and division are a menace to our galaxy, but when we stand together, nothing can stop this band of rebels.”

He closed the tweet by saying “I have a very good feeling about this,” a play on the recurring line throughout the Star Wars series: “I have a very bad feeling about this.”

Mark Hamill will join Evan McMullin on Thursday, Oct. 13 through Zoom as part of a volunteer kickoff event.