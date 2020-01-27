Equality Utah’s top legislative priorities

The General Legislative session is now officially underway and LGBTQ advocates are keeping a close eye on some of the bills up for consideration.
Equality Utah executive director Troy Willams joins us on opening day to discuss his organization’s top priorities for this year’s session.
