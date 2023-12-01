SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — All four U.S. House Representatives from Utah voted in favor of expelling George Santos (R-NY) from Congress’s lower chamber, ending his embattled tenure.

Santos has long been plagued by scandals since winning the election to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November 2022. In the year since, Santos has admitted to embellishing his resume regarding his job experience and college education. He also has been indicted with federal criminal charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and other campaign finance charges.

On Friday morning, Dec. 1, Santos became the sixth lawmaker in history to be ousted from the U.S. House of Representatives thanks to a 311-114-2 vote. 105 Republicans joined almost all Democrats on the vote, including the four representatives from Utah.

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT District 3) told ABC4.com two things were clear to him as he considered his responsibilities on the vote.

“First, the Constitution not only gives us the power to police our own, I believe it is expected. Second, the evidence and the nature of violations of George Santos exceeded, by any measure, conduct that should be tolerated,” said Curtis. “As a result, I voted in favor of Rep. Santos’ expulsion from the House.”

Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT District 1) said his decision was made following the report from the Ethics Committee and he fully supported the resolution from the committee’s chairman, Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS).

“The Ethics Committee conducted a thorough and independent investigation, and I trust the integrity of the report,” explained Moore. “I appreciate Chairman Guests’s commitment to following the necessary procedures.”

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT District 4) echoed Moore’s decision saying his vote to expel Santos was clear after he received the report from the Ethics Committee.

“After reviewing the Ethics Committee’s report, it is clear he egregiously violated the standards of integrity and ethics expected of a member of Congress,” Owens told ABC4. “Santos’ actions damaged trust in our democratic institutions, and it’s shameful to have allowed him to distract from the important work Americans entrusted to our House Republican majority.”

Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT District 2), who was sworn into the congressional seat earlier this week, told ABC4 she voted to oust Santos in order to uphold the integrity of the United States Congress.

“The investigation led by the House Ethics Committee has shown that Rep. Santos has grossly abused his position for personal gain. I have already spoken repeatedly about the need to restore the faith of the American people in our institutions,” said Maloy. “Today’s vote shows that I mean it. Americans deserve congressional members who carry out their positions in a manner that maintains public trust and accountability.”