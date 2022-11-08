SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — 30-45 minute delays are expected for any preliminary election results due to long lines at polling locations, says Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

“We want to ensure all voters in line at 8 p.m. have the chance to vote first,” Henderson states on Twitter.

Henderson said she’ll provide updates on progress or changes in the process. Voters who are still in line will be allowed to finish their vote, though the polls are now closed for people who haven’t yet gotten in line.

She also states that as of 7:30 p.m., statewide turnout is 45.5%, saying, “It was a great day! Special thanks to all the poll workers and county election officials who made it happen!”

A map (seen below) provided by Henderson shows voter turnout to be higher in rural areas.

Statewide Voter Turnout, Courtesy of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

ABC4 will be providing real-time midterm election results as they become available.