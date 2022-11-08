SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With 67% of the vote, according to unofficial preliminary results, the Associated Press has declared Rep. John Curtis the winner of Utah’s Congressional Dist. 3 race in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Incumbent Curtis will be serving his third term in office since first being elected after a special election in November 2017 to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Curtis won the Republican primary in June after defeating Christopher Herrod with 72.5% of the vote. Prior to being elected congressman, Curtis served as the mayor of Provo for seven years.

Preliminary polls from FiveThirtyEight showed Curtis claiming the seat by +25 points. Throughout his terms in office, Curtis has platformed in favor of gun rights, though he has worked on legislation to introduce background checks to keep guns “out of the hands of violent individuals and the mentally ill.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Curtis has also applauded the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade in June, saying he was “proud to witness the Supreme Court ruling in favor of human life.” In key votes, Curtis previously voted in favor of the Jan. 6 commission and federal aid for coronavirus economic impacts and against the impeachment of President Donald Trump and the Equality Act.