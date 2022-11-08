SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — According to unofficial preliminary results, the Associated Press has declared Rep. Chris Stewart as the winner of Utah’s U.S. House District 2 race with 63% of the vote.

Incumbent Stewart will be serving his sixth term in the 118th United States Congress, which is scheduled to convene in January 2023. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 28, defeating opponent Erin Rider with over 72% of the vote.

Stewart and his chief Democratic opponent, Nick Mitchell, exchanged heated words during an otherwise calm debate at Southern Utah University on Oct. 14 when Mitchell questioned Stewart’s decision to vote against certifying the 2020 presidential election. Stewart defended his decision by saying had Pennsylvania’s results been certified, it would not have changed who is in the White House.

Born and raised in Cache Valley, Stewart joined the United States Air Force upon graduation from Utah State University. He has served as a congressman for Utah’s 2nd district since 2013. He was assigned to the House Committee on Intelligence and Committee on Appropriations for the 2021-2022 year. As a former small business owner, the congressman said he believes the government should allow small businesses to thrive without unnecessary regulation.

He has stated he is a “fierce advocate” of limiting government spending and overreach, vowing to protect American families as he focuses his attention on creating policies for the nation’s defense and military forces. A significant piece of legislation he had sponsored in the past was the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which replaced the 10-digit suicide hotline with an easy-to-remember three-digit number, 9-8-8.