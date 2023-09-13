SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Both Utah and national elected officials are weighing in after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he would not be seeking a second term in the United States Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying Romney has served with distinction at the highest levels of government. “We are grateful for his commitment to this country,” wrote Cox. “Our state and our nation have benefited from his principled leadership and patriotism.”

Even former President Donald Trump, whom Romney voted in favor of impeachment, commented, polarizing Cox’s statement.

In all caps, Trump posted on his social media network Truth Social saying, “Fantastic news for America, the great State of Utah, and for the Republican Party. Mitt Romney, sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto, will not be seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, where he did not serve with distinction. A big primary fight against him was in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all. Make America great again!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who launched an exploratory committee earlier this year for a potential bid on Mitt Romney’s seat, thanked the outgoing Senator for his years of service and contributions to Utah.

“Though we did not always see eye to eye, I wish him, Ann, and their family the best,” said Wilson. “We are a crossroads and it’s never been more important to elect a strong conservative fighter to the U.S. Senate. The stakes are too high, and we need a leader with the guts to stand up and get things done for the people of this state.”

Wilson said he has been encouraged by the fundraising and endorsements he has received, so far, to make an official run for Romney’s seat in the Senate. He ended his statement by simply saying, “Stay tuned.”

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who announced he would be running for Romney’s seat in 2024 earlier this year, said his messaging is not changing.

“Thank you for stepping aside, Senator Romney,” Staggs wrote on X. “Onward to ensure that Utah has the America First, small government champion they deserve, and I intend to be that.”

Romney’s congressional colleague Rep. Blake Moore said he was thankful for Romney’s service to Utah and his decision.

“I’m grateful to have worked with him on critical issues including strengthening our posture against China, preserving the Great Salt Lake, advocating for Hill Air Force Base, and tackling our national debt,” said Moore. “I wish Senator Romney the very best in his next endeavors.”

Fellow Senator Mike Lee also weighed in, giving thanks to Romney for his many years in the Senate.

“I wish him the very best of success in his future endeavors, and I know that his family will enjoy the opportunity to spend more time with him,” said Lee.