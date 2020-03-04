Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

In this Feb. 26, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington. In a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Trump appears unharmed by his impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal _ in fact he received some of the highest marks of his presidency, though ratings remain more negative than positive. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss