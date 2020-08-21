DNC Debrief: A look at Biden’s message to America

Politics

by: Joe Millitzer, Becky Willeke, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 2020 Democratic National Convention is in the books. On today’s DNC Debrief, a look at Joe Biden’s message to America and the role COVID plays in the campaign.

Plus, a man who took part in the convention talks more about the phone call he had with Biden that helped him heal after his daughter was killed during the school shooting in Parkland.

Then, did you miss the teenager who shared his special connection with Biden last night? The challenge the boy says the candidate helped him overcome.

Also, with the clock ticking down on the election hear from the Postmaster-General testifying about the postal service’s ability to handle mail-in ballots.

Latest headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...