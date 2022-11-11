SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Voters across Utah cast their ballots on Tuesday, signifying another Election Day has come and passed. Many Utah results have already been called, including the federal seats for House and Senate. The Dignity Index examined the responses from Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin, as well as Rep. Blake Moore, Rep. Burgess Owens, and Darlene McDonald.

The Dignity Index said this would be the final set of scores for the Utah Demonstration project.

“We launched the initiative in the first week of October to start a conversation about how we talk to each other,” officials from the Dignity Index said in its release. “Our aim has been to put a spotlight on dignity and contempt.”

The month-long project sought to shine a light on what is contempt and what is dignity in the speech of politicians, hoping that voters would recognize it in themselves as well. The goal was bridge gaps and recognize similarities to keep a productive and respectful conversation going, rather than spreading division and contempt for one another.

Whether or not the Dignity Index succeeded in its freshman run remains to be seen, but in their own words, “We’ve started the conversation. Let’s keep talking.”

Below is a summary of the latest scores from the Dignity Index. For a full report, or to learn more about the index, visit the Dignity Index’s website.

U.S. Senate

Mike Lee (R)

4 – In his victory speech, Mike Lee was quoted saying “Utah has spoken loud and clearly that the policies of the Democratic Party have failed us. They’ve failed us to the point that red states are having none of it.” The Index points out that Lee spoke of general policies without giving specifics and charged the other side as being “reckless and irresponsible, they’re losers and failures.” The Dignity Index said this generates contempt by making the debate not about issues or policy, but about individuals and character.

4 – Another FOUR for Mike Lee came after the Index reviewed a passage that took issue with the “spending process.” Lee suggested the problem is one-sided by signaling “They bring up these spending bills in the last minute … ” By ending the statement with “That ENDS now,” the Index says it implies that the other side has these issues, but not our side. By not pledging to work together to fix these issues, and instead changing the focus of the statement to ‘Us vs. Them,’ the Index rated the passage with a FOUR.

Evan McMullin (I)

4 – McMullin scored a FOUR from the Index after making comments about his coalition being against division and extremism and standing United. He went on to say “some see our unity as a threat. An anti-democracy movement in America has tried to break the bonds we’ve built. They’ve tried to fracture this coalition because they know our patriotic mission to bring people together is a threat to their power.” The Index said this creates an ‘Us vs. Them’ narrative by saying “they are not one of us, they are trying to harm us.” This message generates contempt as opposed to showing dignity.

6 – McMullin earned a SIX from the Index after saying that the American Republic can not be persevered by one individual, campaign or party. He said that we must work together, build bonds and friendship across party lines and that it is the only way we can solve problems. The Dignity Index said the entire passage states a set of goals, values, and agenda that does not show contempt but instead calls for working with “the other side.”

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Blake Moore (R)

4 – On Twitter, Moore said that he is grateful for a second term to continue bringing Utah’s values to Washington. In the same tweet, Moore said “I am more resolved than ever to double down on the Biden administration’s failed approach to our most pressing challenges. My congressional colleagues and I will hold the administration accountable and deliver on legislation to support our families, workforce, and next generation.”



The Index said that the statement could have brought dignity instead of contempt by acknowledging common values or pledging to work on those areas together. The Index said that, instead, this statement chose to emphasize the failures of the other side and pledged to hold the other side accountable.

5 – In an election night tweet, Moore said he “will continue to put productivity over partisanship to support Hill Air Force Base, promote thoughtful stewardship for our public lands, and reverse Washington’s debt culture.” The Index rated this a FIVE after assuming that the reference to “Washington” isn’t reflecting a mindset that Democrats are solely responsible for the national debt and Republicans solely are able to fix it. With that assumption, Moore’s statement reflects a clear statement of values and agenda without showing contempt for the other side.

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

Burgess Owens (R)

4 – The Index said a passage from Owens characterized Democratic control in Congress as “not normal.” The passage in question came from a TV interview where Owens said “We need to give the Republican party a chance to restore what I’m going to say is back to normal.” Owens also said people from across the aisles are coming to the same conclusion. The suggestion, the Index says, reflects that “Democrats have no convictions or values or commitment even to their own agenda.”

Darlene McDonald (D)