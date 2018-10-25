Dems host public hearing to discuss medical marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Democratic lawmakers held a public hearing to discuss Prop 2, the Utah Medical Cannabis Act.

Experts on both sides of medical cannabis talked about the common ground of helping patients in need.

Wednesday’s discussion was also an opportunity for members of the public to talk to their legislators about what legalized medical marijuana would mean for them.

“The fact that the great state of Utah is saying Up Yours to the federal government. Not only the federal government but the FDA. I mean let’s really call it what it is,” said opponent Walter Plumb.

“Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in this. Some folks don’t like the process there’s tangential complaints but when you look at the policy, contrary to what is being claimed that a pharmacist issue is a problem. It’s not,” said Connor Boyack with Libertas Institute.

Election Day is November 6. Be sure to stay with News4Utah, Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest on the races and ballot initiatives.