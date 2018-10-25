Dems host public hearing to discuss medical marijuana

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Democratic lawmakers held a public hearing to discuss Prop 2, the Utah Medical Cannabis Act.

Experts on both sides of medical cannabis talked about the common ground of helping patients in need.

Wednesday’s discussion was also an opportunity for members of the public to talk to their legislators about what legalized medical marijuana would mean for them.

“The fact that the great state of Utah is saying Up Yours to the federal government. Not only the federal government but the FDA. I mean let’s really call it what it is,” said opponent Walter Plumb. 

“Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in this. Some folks don’t like the process there’s tangential complaints but when you look at the policy, contrary to what is being claimed that a pharmacist issue is a problem. It’s not,” said Connor Boyack with Libertas Institute.

If you missed the hearing, you can watch the video via the player below: 

Election Day is November 6. Be sure to stay with News4Utah, Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest on the races and ballot initiatives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

War Dogs Sweeps 300×250

Latest News Videos

Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping"

Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives"

New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother"

Only Child, could be at higher risk for Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Only Child, could be at higher risk for Obesity"

Box Office Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Box Office Friday"

HIV Breakthrough

Thumbnail for the video titled "HIV Breakthrough"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories