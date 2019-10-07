Democratic lawmakers roll out plan to address family issues for 2020 session

Politics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State Democrats have big plans for addressing family-related issues in Utah.

Monday, they joined with local advocates to unveil a package of bills they say will put families first.

“We each recognize how critically important it is that we have families that are supportive, that are able to raise children in an effective way that will allow them to be fully functional and productive in our society,” said Rep. Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City.

Members of the House and Senate have a number of bills they are rolling out.

“We are here because we take service to our community very seriously, and it has to be backed up not just by words, but by actions,” said King.

The actions they hope to take in the next legislative session include:

  • Comprehensive sex education
  • Paid parental leave for state employees
  • An infertility insurance mandate
  • Contraception access
  • And childcare and maternal health

In addition, Representative Stephanie Pitcher will run a bill to create an infant-at-work pilot program.

It would allow employees at certain state agencies to bring a newborn child to work for the first six months.

“Parents who are able to participate in the program save on childcare costs, are able to spend more time and bond with their newborn, and can continue to contribute to work and provide for their family instead of taking an extended, unpaid leave,” said Pitcher, (D) Salt Lake City.

And, Representative Angela Romero is running a “yes means yes” bill.

She says consent is a crucial conversation to be having with kids.

“I don’t even want someone to become a victim, so let’s have those conversations now, and talk about consent and talk about it with all our children,” said Romero, (D) Salt Lake City.

Some of these bills come up every year and fall short, so Democrats know they have their work cut out for them.

The legislative session gets underway on Monday, January 27, 2020.

